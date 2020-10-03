Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

In the commodity market the price of gold has remained firm.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has remained unchanged. Sovereign gold is priced at 37,360 per 8 gram. 1 gram gold is priced at 4670. On Friday gold was settled at the same price.

In the national market, the price of 24 carat gold today moved up by Rs 10, from Rs 50,290 per 10 gram to Rs 50,300 per 10 gram. The price of 22 carat gold has increased from Rs 49,290 per 10 gram to Rs 49,300 per 10 gram.

In the international markets, spot gold stood at $1,898.80 per ounce.