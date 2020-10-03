Covid-19 Updates: 634 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, 429 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours along with 634 recoveries and 1 death .

The newly diagnosed cases include 140 expatriate workers, 283 contacts of active cases, and 6 travel related.

The overall infection tally has reached at 71,803. The total number of recoveries mounted to 66,184. The death toll stands at 255.

8,767 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on October 2. There are currently 58 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 119 cases receiving treatment. 5,306 cases are stable out of a total of 5,364 active cases.