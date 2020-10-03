“Direct Dil Se”; Akshay Kumar acknowledged Drug problem in Bollywood industry.. [Watch]

Actor Akshay Kumar has finally broken his silence about the negativity around Bollywood and the drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor shared a video on social media and addressed the drugs scandal in the industry. In the video, Akshay Kumar says, “I speak to you today with a heavy heart. In the last few weeks, I wanted to say some things but there was so much negativity all around that I could not understand what to say, how much to say and whom to say it to. Even though we are called stars, it’s the audience who has made Bollywood what it is… We are not just an industry, through the medium of films, we have promoted Indian values and culture to every corner of the world. Films have tried to portray the sentiments of the people in our country, whatever you have felt, all these years. Whether it is the rage of an ‘Angry Young Man’, corruption, or unemployment, cinema has tried to highlight these issues in its own way. So today, if your sentiments are angry, we accept that anger,” he adds.

Bahot dino se mann mein kuch baat thi lekin samajh nahi aa raha tha kya kahoon, kisse kahoon. Aaj socha aap logon se share kar loon, so here goes… #DirectDilSe ?? pic.twitter.com/nelm9UFLof — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2020

Requesting fans to not look at the entire industry in the same tainted light, Kumar asks, “After the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, a lot of issues came to light, which pained us as much as they pained you. These issues forced us to look at what is happening in our own backyard. It forced us to examine many ills of the film industry, which need to be looked into. Like, narcotics and drugs are being talked about now. I cannot lie to you and tell you that this problem does not exist. It definitely does, just like it must exist in every industry and profession. However, it cannot be that every person in every industry is involved in the problem. How is that possible?”