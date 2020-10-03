Gulf country issues new guidelines for Indian passengers

A Gulf country has issued new guidelines for Indian passengers. The Civil Aviation Authority in Oman has announced new guidelines.

The authority announced that it has agreed to fly 10,000 passengers per week between Oman and 11 destinations in India. This came possible as the establishment of the air bubble between the two countries.

Oman will allow weekly scheduled flights between Muscat International Airport and 11 destinations in India for the national carriers of both the countries.