Health workers no longer have duty off, government announced new guidelines

Kollam: The Government of Kerala has issued new guidelines regarding the duty of health workers. The new guideline states that there is no need for quarantine for health workers after their COVID duty. Under the new guidelines, health workers will no longer have allotted leave for the days of observation. The leave of health workers has been equated to the leave of other government employees, with experts suggesting that more health workers are more likely to fall ill. At the same time, in case of direct contact with COVID victims, the decision will be taken by the Medical Board of the respective hospitals.

The Health Secretary also directed the employees to take weekly off, duty off, and compensatory off as in the days before COVID. Doctors ‘and nurses’ organizations have protested against the government’s move. The KGMOA responded that it was a gross injustice. They were currently allowed 7 days rest after 10 days of duty. The move comes after health workers’ organizations pointed out there was a shortage of staff.