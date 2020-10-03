Hilarious!!! A drunk student gets stuck inside a washing machine. Watch video

A student was rescued by firefighters after she got stuck inside her tumble dryer. Rosie Cole had a few glasses to drink with her housemates when she was dared to get inside the dryer in their shared accommodation. She’d been enjoying Zinfandel wine and honey tequila. The drunken student thought there was ‘no chance’ she’d fit, but after wiggling her way in she was suddenly stuck inside the dryer. Emergency services were called to the bizarre and hilarious scene around 11 pm as Rose said they ‘save cats from trees’ so maybe they would ‘save students from tumble dryers’.

The commotion lasted roughly 20 minutes in total, and it took three firefighters to successfully rescue the befuddled student. ‘I am a bit dramatic so I didn’t think it was that bad at first, and my housemates were making me laugh, but when I realized that I couldn’t uncross my legs and my hips were stuck I got a bit worried. My arms were starting to hurt trying to hold myself up, and it was pretty hot inside the dryer. ‘ she said. Rosie said the house of six people were given a fire safety brief – but she admitted she’d never done her own washing.