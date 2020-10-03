India becomes 3rd country to cross 1 lakh Covid deaths..

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 death toll has crossed one lakh and the infection rate climbed up to 64,73,544, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease crossed 54 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 83.84 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases increased to 64,73,544 with 79,476 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,00,842 with the virus claiming 1,069 lives in a span of 24 hours. The total recoveries have risen to 54,27,706, while there are 9,44,996 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.60 per cent of the total caseload.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.56 per cent. India’s COVID-19 rate had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.