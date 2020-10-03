Indian Navy Captain died in paramotoring accident

Andhra Pradesh:- An Indian Navy Captain Madhusudan Reddy died due to a paragliding accident. The deceased who hailed from Andhra Pradesh were killed after the power glider plunged into the Arabian Sea in Karnataka’s Karwar. The incident happened due to an alleged engine failure. While the instructor managed to escape unhurt in the incident. He was rescued by the lifeguards and the fishermen.

#Karnataka#Karwar

An Evening of Horror, in a tragic accident on Friday, Indian Navy Captain died after a powered paraglider plunged into sea because of sudden engine seizure. Water sports resumed only on Friday after almost 6 months due to #coronavirus pandemic.@indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/7ppJGOOxuV — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) October 3, 2020

It was the first day of the resumption of parasailing activities at the beach after the lockdown imposed due to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. In paramotoring, a parachute is attached to a seat powered by a motor. A motor is attached at the back of the seat which thrusts the seat upwards. The rider who is harnessed to the seat is lifted into the air. Doctors later said he suffered a water shock, leading to drowning. The para pilot, who was with him, also fell in the water and was rescued by lifeguards and fishermen.