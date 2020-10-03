DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Indian Navy Captain died in paramotoring accident

Oct 3, 2020, 05:55 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh:- An Indian Navy Captain Madhusudan Reddy died due to a paragliding accident. The deceased who hailed from Andhra Pradesh were killed after the power glider plunged into the Arabian Sea in Karnataka’s Karwar.  The incident happened due to an alleged engine failure. While the instructor managed to escape unhurt in the incident. He was rescued by the lifeguards and the fishermen.

It was the first day of the resumption of parasailing activities at the beach after the lockdown imposed due to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. In paramotoring, a parachute is attached to a seat powered by a motor. A motor is attached at the back of the seat which thrusts the seat upwards. The rider who is harnessed to the seat is lifted into the air. Doctors later said he suffered a water shock, leading to drowning. The para pilot, who was with him, also fell in the water and was rescued by lifeguards and fishermen.

