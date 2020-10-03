IPL 2020 updates: Dhoni explains the reason of him coughing and struggling in the last two overs….

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to 164/5 in the first innings of the IPL 2020 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. CSK tried but once again could not cross the finish line as they managed to only score 157/5 in their quota of 20 overs. The onus of the result was again put on captain Dhoni, who was carrying his team’s hope along with Jadeja.

Dhoni, one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket despite being 39-years-old but was seen struggling in the searing heat of Dubai. He talked about the humid conditions after the match, saying that his throat had got dry so he started to cough. “I tried to get as much as time as possible. It is quite dry out here. So, the throat gets dry and you start to cough. When you have legal signs, you can take some time off.”

“I was not able to middle a lot of deliveries. Was trying to hit it too hard. When the wicket is slightly at the slower side, it is better to time it. Looking at outfield it was subconsciously coming to us to hit the ball hard,” Dhoni said .

Chennai Super Kings lost their third match in a row in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Up against Sunrisers Hyderabad, CSK were asked to chase 166 at the Dubai International Stadium.