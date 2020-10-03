“No force in the world can stop me from going to Hathras”: Rahul Gandhi

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has said that he will again go to Hathras and will meet the family of the rape victim. The Congress leader said that no force in the world can stop him from going to Hathras.

“No force in the world can stop me from going to Hathras and meet the victim’s family, share their grief”, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

“I cannot tolerate the behaviour UP government has shown towards the Hathras victim and her family. No true Indian should tolerate this either”, he added.

?????? ?? ??? ?? ????? ???? ????? ?? ?? ???? ?????? ?? ????? ???? ???? ?????? ?? ???? ??? ????? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 3, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh police had detained Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and with several party leaders and workers. They were stopped at the district border and later sent back to Delhi.