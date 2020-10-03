PM Modi inaugurated the iconic Atal tunnel in Himalayas

PM Modi accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the tunnel at Rohtang and later attended public gatherings at Sissu in Lahaul Spiti and at Solang Valley. Modi appeared for the inauguration he opted for a traditional attire that was just perfect for the occasion.bPM Modi wore a cream kurta with an intricate design in yellow on red, visible around the neck and the sleeves, and a cream waistcoat. He paired the attire with a maroon shawl. PM Modi wore a traditional Kullu topi. Not only this, the Prime Minister completed the look with the Himachali Kullu Patti woolen topi or cap traditionally worn by men in the state. The grey topi featured intricate Himachali embroidery, in white, orange, and maroon.

In the context of heightened tensions along the border with China, and the treacherous winter season fast approaching, it is extremely important to fix the logistical lacuna for our security forces and the Atal Tunnel would do just that, and much more. The 9.02-km long tunnel, the longest highway tunnel in the world, connects Manali and the Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year, which earlier was cut off for nearly six months every year due to heavy snowfall. The Atal Tunnel has been designed for a traffic density of 3,000 cars per day and 1,500 trucks per day with a max speed of 80 km/hour, a critical factor especially if the situation worsens along the border and additional troops need to be sent to LAC. It has been built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas at an altitude of 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) from the mean sea level (MSL).