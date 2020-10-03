RajasthanLatest News

Police arrests accused who killed 8-year-old minor girl

Police had arrested the accused who allegedly raped and killed a 8-year-old tribal girl. The girl was raped and murdered in Sirohi district of Rajasthan on September 25.

As per police the girl had gone outside her house to take a bath with her brother . However, her brother left the spot and later an inebriated arrived at the site and allegedly raped her and killed her fearing she may reveal his identity.

As per reports, 16 such cases of crimes against women  have been reported in the past three days in Rajasthan.

Oct 3, 2020, 05:50 pm IST

