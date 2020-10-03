Police arrests accused who killed 8-year-old minor girl

Police had arrested the accused who allegedly raped and killed a 8-year-old tribal girl. The girl was raped and murdered in Sirohi district of Rajasthan on September 25.

As per police the girl had gone outside her house to take a bath with her brother . However, her brother left the spot and later an inebriated arrived at the site and allegedly raped her and killed her fearing she may reveal his identity.

An accused has been arrested who allegedly raped and murdered a girl in Sirohi on September 25. He has confessed his crime in the interrogation. He was planning to escape to Gujarat when we caught him: Deputy Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Devda, Revdar #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/xwAFdPiLng — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

As per reports, 16 such cases of crimes against women have been reported in the past three days in Rajasthan.