‘Reality of getting old’; Comedian celebrates birthday with ‘Tiger Balm cake’….

Lilly Singh, Comedian and talk show host recently celebrated her birthday and shared a photo of her birthday cake which was a replica of the Tiger Balm bottle.

Lilly, who turned 32 on September 26, shared pictures and a video of her cake that was shaped like the balm’s distinctive bottle. Born and raised in Scarborough, Ontario, Singh is of Indian origin and hosts NBC sketch comedy show, titled ‘Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh’ that is reportedly set to be renewed for a second season.

Here it is:

“Was told that my surprise birthday cake ‘was totally me’ and it did not disappoint. Not an ad, just a reality of getting old,” she wrote.