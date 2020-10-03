“RSS To Be India’s Best NGO” ; Extended Prompt Help During Covid-19 Crisis

Rashtriya Seva Bharati initiated movements be they social-reformist or anti-secessionist stimulate a ready response from the common cluster as well as from vast numbers of the elite of different shades.COVID-19 has become the latest instance of the RSS’s long-term strategy to gain societal acceptance and influence by helping with disaster relief.

Rashtriya Seva Bharati has been selected as India’s best NGO that extended timely help to migrant workers. The award was constituted to salute the irresistible spirit of corona warriors who fought battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Healthgiri Awards 2020 to honor corona warriors was granted to Seva Bharati. The Healthier Awards 2020 is the reincarnated version of India Today Safaigiri Awards, held annually on Gandhi Jayanti.

“It is fitting that this is happening on Gandhi Jayanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his letter to India Today Group for honoring Corona Warriors with ‘Healthgiri Awards’. “Bapu’s ideals of selfless service are reflected in the way our healthcare workers are serving the nation tirelessly.”. He added.

“May the ‘India Today Healthgiri Awards’ ceremony encourage all to take inspiration from our Corona Warriors and further strengthen our efforts to stay safe and save lives. My heartiest congratulations to all the award winners on the occasion,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his letter to the India Today Group on Friday.

The awards were given across nine categories including Best State in Combating Covid-19; Best Celebrity Contribution in Spreading Awareness; Best Far-Reaching Corporate Contribution for a Wider Social Impact; Best Testing Facility; Best NGO or other Entity that Extended Timely Help to Migrants; Best Innovation for Covid-Related Activity in Times of the Pandemic; Best Logistics Services Provider; Best NGO or Other Entity Offering Healthcare Services; and Best Health Manager. The virtual awards ceremony was attended by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

Seva Bharati is a non-government, non-political, non-profiting voluntary organization established in the year 2001. Since its beginning, the organization has been devoting its skill knowledge and commitment the society with a group of experienced and trained social workers. The major objectives of the Seva Bharati consist of providing immediate relief to the victims of natural calamities, road accidents, etc, and rehabilitating victims of calamities, assisting and educating orphans and the poor, etc.