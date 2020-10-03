“Say something. The Right thing”; Sayani takes dig at SRK’S Gandhi Jayanti post

Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta urged Shah Rukh Khan to comment about the condition of Dalits in India following the Hathras gang-rape horror. The actress replied to Shah Rukh Khan’s post on Gandhi Jayanti and asked him to ‘say something’ and not remain mute on the ongoing discussions in the aftermath of hate crimes against the community members. Sayani has openly voiced her concern regarding the current state of affairs on Twitter and expressed her lack of ‘hope’ in absence of stricter laws to deal with crimes against women.

Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don't just shut your ears and eyes and mouths. @iamsrk https://t.co/IChzz2k5n0 — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) October 2, 2020

She also questioned the rationale behind the restrictions put in place previously barring media persons and Opposition party leaders from meeting the victim’s family members and asked why the kin had been locked in their house. Sayani will next be seen in ‘Paglait’ which is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film written, directed by Umesh Bisht and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Guneet Monga.