Smuggled gold worth 17 crore seized by DRI; 4 arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 33 kilograms of smuggled gold worth Rs.17 crore. The DRi has also arrested 4 persons in connection with this.
The gold smuggled into India from Myanmar was seized from a truck at Siliguri in West Bengal. The DRI officials after getting a tip-off intercepted a truck. And recovered 202 pieces of gold weighing 33.532 kg valued at Rs 17.51 crore from the truck and arrested 4 people in the truck who were from Rajasthan.
The accused admitted that the gold was smuggled from Myanmar through border in Manipur and that they were carrying it for delivery at Sri Ganganagar.
