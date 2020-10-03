“Toddler’s lunch”; A couple is trolled for serving wedding meal!!! Know why?

A wedding is all about love, it’s no secret that a slap-up meal and a free bar are the perks of making it on to the guest list. Some guests were horrified when they were served a meal of fruit, a packet of crisps, and half a croissant. An outraged bridesmaid shared a snap of the pathetic meal to Facebook, where she raged against the couple for providing such a paltry spread. She wrote: “We get our ‘food’, which was half a croissant sandwich, fruit on a stick, veggies in a cup, and a bag of chips. None of the chairs matched at the reception… it just looked a mess,” she added.

While the random assortment of chairs can be overlooked, people were equally outraged at the bizarre meal which was served. One woman claimed it looked like what she was served her kids for lunch, rather than a sumptuous wedding breakfast.