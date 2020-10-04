An Indian featured in the Forbes list of ‘The World’s Most Influential CMOs’

Mumbai: Ravi Santhanam CMO of HDFC Bank has been recognized in the Forbes list of ‘The World’s Most Influential CMOs’. He was ranked at Number 39, is the only CMO of an Indian company to be featured in the illustrious list which includes marketing heads of Apple, BMW, Lego, Adobe, Microsoft, P&G among others. This is the eighth edition of this annual list released by Forbes with research partners Sprinklr and LinkedIn. This year, 427 global CMOs were eligible for consideration. It is generated using data from news reports, websites, and social networks to measure influence.

Santhanam is a marketing leader who prioritizes personalized and relevant customer experience and believes that machine learning and data science are critical tools for marketers; he expressed so in a recent blog. And he led the Indian bank’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, launching the #HDFCBankSafetyGrid campaign to help people keep a safe distance in public. “I am humbled to be a part of Forbes’ list of influential CMOs. This recognition is a reflection of how the bank came together during an unprecedented situation to launch several unique initiatives. When the lockdown was declared we were determined to play our part, as a socially responsible corporate citizen, in ensuring the health and safety of our fellow citizens. We launched #HDFCBankSafetyGrid campaign when social distancing was the need of the hour to fight Covid-19,” said Santhanam.