Bebo’s ‘Kaftan series’ ; Kareena Kapoor Celebrates 5 Months Of Pregnancy, See Pics !!!!

With the latest Instagram photo, Kareena Kapoor Khan amazed her fans with her ‘raw beauty’. While sharing the news about her second pregnancy, Kareena also mentioned that her ‘Kaftan series continues’ as she finds some time to relax amid the Laal Singh Chadha shooting.

The mom-to-be shared a health update on Instagram by celebrating 5 months of pregnancy, with posing in a checkered kaftan in a recent selfie shared on her social media handle. Bebo looked radiant as ever in the comfortable attire, her hair tied in a bun, without any makeup or accessories.

Kareena captioned the post, “5 months and going strong. PS: The #KaftanSeries continues.”

The ‘Jab We Met’ actor, who enjoys a fan following of 4.5 million on the Instagram platform, was praised by netizens for sharing yet another ‘real’ picture of herself without any make-up. As mentioned, this is not the first time the star has posted a photo relaxing in a kaftan. During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the actress treated her fans with several photos of herself flaunting her relaxed looks on Instagram.