BJP Releases ‘First List’ Of Candidates For ‘Biennial Election’ To Legislative Council

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party announced nine candidates for biennial legislative council elections in Bihar and Karnataka on Saturday. The party fielded NK Yadav from Kosi graduates’ constituency and named Suresh Rai, Narendra Singh, and Chandrama Singh as its candidates for four teachers’ constituencies, according to a release by BJP general secretary Arun Singh.

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced the names of five candidates from Bihar on the list. It has also announced the names of four candidates for the Legislative Council elections to be held in Karnataka. Chidanand M Gowda, SV Sankanur, Shashil G Namoshi, and Puttanna are candidates for four graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies in Karnataka.

On September 26, the Election Commission of India had announced the dates for the biennial election to the Bihar Legislative Council from four graduates and four teachers’ constituencies. The voting will take place on October 22 and the counting of votes will be done on November 12. In Karnataka, the polling will take place on October 28 while the votes will be counted on November 2.