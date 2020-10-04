Breaking news: Bengali actress passes away in Bengaluru..

Bangalore: Bengali actress Mishti Mukherjee (27) has passed away. The actress, who were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bangalore for kidney failure. Mishti has also acted in Bollywood films like ‘Mem Krishna Hoom’ and ‘Life Ki To Lag Gayi’.

Family members said that the actress was on a keto diet to lose weight and that subsequent health problems led to her death. It is a diet that lowers the amount of energy from carbohydrates and increases the amount of energy from fat. This means that most of the energy required by the body comes from fat.

‘Kidney damage due to keto diet. She succumbed to her injuries. Absolutely unfortunate incident. No one can make up for our loss, ”the family said in a statement.