‘China becomes isolated in the world’: Anti-china protests held around the world on China’s National Day

Communist China is becoming isolated in front of the world. Anti China protests were intensified all over the world.

On October 1, When China celebrated the s 71st National Day, anti China protests were held at more than 50 cities in 25 countries across the globe.

Anti-China protests were held across North America, Europe and Asia. The protests were held in countries like Canada, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Japan and many other nations. The protesters include people from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet, Mongolia, Vietnam and Japan.