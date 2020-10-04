DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

‘China becomes isolated in the world’: Anti-china protests held around the world on China’s National Day

Oct 4, 2020, 11:49 am IST

Communist China is becoming isolated in front of the world. Anti China protests were  intensified all over the world.

On October 1, When China celebrated the s 71st National Day, anti China protests were held at more than 50 cities in 25 countries across the globe.

Also Read: Communist party members will be ineligible to immigrate US 

Anti-China protests were held across North America, Europe and Asia. The protests were held in countries like  Canada, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Japan and many other nations. The protesters include people from   Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet, Mongolia, Vietnam and Japan.

 

 

Tags
Oct 4, 2020, 11:49 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button