Chinese Army is getting help from Pakistan Army to face India’s Special Frontier Forces: Video

The Chinese Army has sought help from Pakistan to face India’s ‘Special Frontier Forces’. The evidences for this has been released by a Chinese journalist. A video shared on social media platform by a Chinese journalist has revealed this.

The defence analysts has claimed that Pakistan Army is helping the China to face India’s specially trained forces and the video is the evidence for this.

The video was shared on Twitter by CGTN news producer Shen Shiwe. He also said that it is possible that some of these PLA soldiers were standing at Galwan Valley.

In the 52 second long video, a bearded man enters the frame from the right at 0:05. His facial feature is not Chinese. The man is also comparatively taller and well-built compared to the other Chinese soldiers.

The Special Frontier Forces deployed in Ladakh is very much trained in mountain warfare. Even Chinese military experts had praised the Indian forces.

“At present, the world’s largest and experienced country with plateau and mountain troops is not the US, Russia, nor any European powerhouse, but India,” Huang Guozhi, senior editor of Modern Weaponry magazine wrote.

Special Frontier Force (SFF) is a special force comprising Tibetan refugees raised after the India-China war of 1962.