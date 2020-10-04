Communist party members will be ineligible to immigrate US: US government issues new guidelines

The members of communist party will not be allowed to immigrate to USA. This was announced by the US government.

The new policy guidelines issued by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has made it clear that members of the Communist party from any foreign state will be ineligible to immigrate to the US. The new policy guidelines were announced on October 2.

Also Read: 59 ancient coffins buried 2500 years ago unveiled in Egypt

“In general, unless otherwise exempt, any immigrant who is or has been a member of or affiliated with the Communist or any other totalitarian party (or subdivision or affiliate), domestic or foreign, is inadmissible to the United States,” the guidelines said. The guidelines cover Communist Party from “any foreign state, or of any political or geographical subdivision of any foreign state.”

The guidance also includes an exemption for involuntary membership, such as when someone joins the Party for “employment, food rations, or other essentials of living.”

The exclusion of Communist Party members has been part of US law since the Immigration and Nationality Act 1952. The new guidance updates the policy implementation of the exclusion.