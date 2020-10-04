Covid-19 Updates: 629 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated about the Covid-19 situation in the country. 507 new cases coronavirus, along with 629 recoveries and 3 death were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. .

The newly diagnosed cases include 140expatriate workers, 352 contacts of active cases, and 15 travel related.

The overall infection tally has reached at 71,803.The total number of recoveries to 66,813. The death toll stands at 258. 9,735 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on October 3.

There are currently 56 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 113 cases receiving treatment. 5,183 cases are stable out of a total of 5,239 active cases.