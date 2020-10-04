Donald Trump’s condition was far worse than revealed; White house acknowledges

WASHINGTON: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealed that President Donald Trump’s condition was far worse than officials had made public, saying doctors recommended the president go to the hospital after seeing he had a fever and his blood oxygen level dropped rapidly.

“I can tell you this the biggest thing we see is with no fever now, and with him doing really well with his oxygen saturation levels. Yesterday morning we were really concerned about that. He had a fever, and his oxygen level had dropped rapidly. Yet in typical style, this president was up and walking around.” Trump was experiencing “mild symptoms” and continuing to work.al. “He’s made unbelievable improvements from yesterday morning when I know a number of us, the doctor and I, we’re very concerned”.