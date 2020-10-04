Drone captures video of two large whales swim with surfers….Watch video!!!

A video shows two large Bryde’s whales swimming close to surfers at Byron Bay in Australia. Photographer Daniel Cook filmed the incident using a drone at the Seven Mile Beach and it shows the whales swimming with a group of dolphins, as surfers catch the waves above them.

Bryde’s whales, named after Norwegian consul to South Africa Johan Bryde, belongs to the same group as blue whales and humpback whales. With an average length of 12 meters, females are found to be slightly bigger than males.

“It was totally a coincidence. We had a road trip up to Byron last week and decided to drop into Lennox Head on the way back, “he said.