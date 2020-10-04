Education Minister announces decision on reopening of schools

Education minister has announced the decision regarding reopening of schools. All schools—both government and private—in New Delhi will remain closed for students till October 31. This was announced by eputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday.

“The decision to keep schools shut in Delhi will be extended. I have issued directions for closure of all schools in Delhi till October 31. An order on this will be issued soon”, said Sisodia.

“All schools in Delhi will remain closed till October 31 due to corona. Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal has said that as a parent, he understands the seriousness of the situation. At this time it will not be appropriate to take any risk regarding the health of children,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi on Sunday afternoon.