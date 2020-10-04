Ever Tried Red Rice Noodles ??? Read The Benefits Here….

We love eating noodles either as a Sunday brunch or an occasional surprise treat. It could be the much loved instant 2 minutes noodles or the Indo-Chinese version of Hakka noodles. It exists as the comfort food for many of us since it brings about some very happy childhood memories. Although kids absolutely love it as a meal but as adults, we feel guilty since we know what goes into making noodles. Both instant as well as Hakka noodles, available in the market, are made with maida/refined flour whose nutritional value is literally zero.

Most noodles contain MSG and other artificial flavor enhancers which have been proven to be very harmful to our health. Does it mean that we should keep our kids away from noodles?

Red rice noodles – an ideal healthy alternative to regular noodles. It is completely devoid of maida and is made using only red rice and whole-wheat flour. This makes it a very good source of dietary fibers and antioxidants. It is easy to make and takes barely 10 minutes to cook, thus making it a great choice for individuals who want to eat healthily but are hard-pressed for time. It is also ideal for moms, who can get their kids to consume whole grains without a fuss since it is in the form of their favorite meal.

Health benefits of red rice noodles