First underground metro station will be opened today

The first underground metro station will opened for traffic on Sunday. This is the first underground metro station in the city opened for traffic after 25 years. The Phoolbagan metro station in Kolkata in the East-West line in the Kolkata metro is the underground station.

The Phoolbagan metro station will connect Sector V to Howrah Maidan. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will flag off the first train from Phoolbagan through a video link.

Also Read: Left parties, Congress to hold state wide protests on October 6

The underground MG Road metro station on the North- South line was opened in September 1995. All metro stations opened after that are either elevated or at grade-level.

Services of the East-West Metro began earlier this year between Sector V and Salt Lake Stadium in the first phase. Commercial services between Phoolbagan and Sector V will commence from Monday.

On February 13, the 4.88-km-long first phase of the East-West Metro got functional. The 16.6-km-long rapid transit system, connecting the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah, may be completed by mid- 2022.