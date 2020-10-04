Garbage dumped in front of Hathras district magistrate’s home

Garbage has been dumped in front of Hathras district magistrate’s home. Some unidentified people had dumped garbage in front of Hathras district magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar’s home in Vaishali Nagar area in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Rajasthan police has said that they are investigating the incident.

The parents and family of a 19-year-old Dalit girl who was brutally gangraped in Hathras in UP has raised serious allegations against Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar . Earlier a video of him threatening the family of the victim has been gone viral on all media.

“Half of the media people have left today, the other half will leave by tomorrow. Only we will stand with you. It is up to you whether you want to change your statement or not”, DM Laxkar told the girl’s father in the video

National leaders including Priyanka Gandhi has asked his suspension.