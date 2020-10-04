“I feel much better, I think I’ll be back soon”: Trump releases message from hospital….

Donald Trump has released a new video from hospital saying that he will return to work at the White House “soon”.

The US president said “I feel much better now” following treatment for coronavirus at Walter Reed military hospital, whose staff he praised. “We’re working hard to get me all the way back,” he said. “I have to be back because we still have to make America great again.”

Mr. Trump said: “This is something that’s happened, it’s happened to millions of people all over the world and I’m fighting for them, not just in the US, I’m fighting for them all over the world. The president claimed that he had “no choice” but to potentially expose himself to Covid-19 at events like the recent Supreme Court nomination ceremony, given his position as leader of the United States. He has repeatedly mocked his election opponent, Joe Biden, for shunning the sorts of campaign rallies he has held around the country.

“I was given that alternative, stay in the White House, lock yourself in, don’t ever leave, don’t even go to the Oval Office, just stay upstairs and enjoy it. Don’t see people, don’t talk to people, and just be done with it, and I can’t do that. I had to be out front. This is America, this is the greatest country in the world, I can’t be locked up in a room upstairs,” Mr Trump said. “As a leader you have to confront problems.”