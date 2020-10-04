“Incidents like ‘Hathras’ will stop when parents give good values to their daughters”: BJP MLA makes controversial remarks

A MLA of ruling BJP has ignited controversy by making controversial statements about the ‘Hathras gang rape. Surendra Singh, the BJP MLA from Bairia constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia has made the controversial statement. Surendra Singh who is known for such statements had said that incidents of rape would cease if parents instill ‘sanskar’ and good values in their daughters.

“I am a teacher. Even if the government stands with the sword, such incidents wouldn’t stop. Such incidents will stop when parents give sanskar to their daughters and inculcate (good) values in them”, said Singh.

Also Read: Former minister passes away due to Covid-19

“The way it is the duty of the government to give protection, likewise, it is the duty of the family and parents to inculcate sanskar in their children. The parents should teach them polite behaviour. The combination of Sanskar and government can make the country beautiful. There is no other way out”, he added.

#WATCH Incidents like these can be stopped with help of good values, na shashan se na talwar se. All parents should teach their daughters good values. It's only the combination of govt & good values that can make country beautiful: Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Ballia. #Hathras pic.twitter.com/47AmnGByA3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 3, 2020

Surendra Singh also said that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will not be able to steer the rise of Congress in Uttar Pradesh.