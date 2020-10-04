Left parties, Congress to hold state wide protests on October 6

The left parties and Congress will held state wide protests against the rape of a Dalit girl in Hathras, in Uttar Pradesh and also incidents of rape and murder in West Bengal. Left Front Chairman Biman Bose and Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan of the Congress announced this in a statement.

The Left parties and Congress has called for a state wide protests on October 6 in West Bengal. The parties will organize a mega rally in Kolkata. The rally in Kolkata will begin at Esplanade and go through the Park Street to end near the Lady Brabourne College. Rallies will be also held in the other districts of the state.