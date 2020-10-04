Netflix Film “Cuties” To Be Banned Over Child “sexualising”Content

Netflix viewers have urged for “Cuties” to be banned after the new film has caused controversy with its content. The film is about a11-year-old Amy who becomes rebellious against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew. Within the story, she explores the idea of young girls imitating sexualized imagery without understanding the actual meaning of how dangerous this can be.

The film’s trailer features Amy and her friends dancing in hot pants and crop tops. This has led to a backlash from Netflix customers who have called for the film called Mignonnes in French to be taken off from screening, slamming it for “sexualizing” young girls.

With more than 600,000 signatures a change.org petition has since been created, by Friday. But Netflix has defended the controversial film as “a social commentary against the sexualization of young children” and encouraged people to watch it before passing judgment.

In a video explaining why she made the film, writer-director Maimouna Doucoure said she considers it to be “a deeply feminist film with an activist message” that is a “mirror of today’s society, a mirror sometimes difficult to look into”.She said she got the idea after seeing a group of 11-year-old girls dancing in a way “you would see in a video clip” during a neighborhood gathering in Paris.

Angry customers took Twitter to complain, with the hashtag #CancelNetflix trending as they demand the site to take the film down. Others have stated that they plan to cancel their subscription to the online streaming service. Last month the streaming giant was forced to apologize on Twitter and scrapped a poster of the young cast posing suggestively. Despite this, the film has still been released as planned to UK audiences.