“PhD After 31 Years” ; Read The Motivational Story Of A Female Officer

Ghaziabad: After a long interval of 31 years, Dr. Smita Singh, Regional Manager of UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPCIDA), has obtained a Ph.D. degree. Exhibiting a rare feat among her contemporaries, Dr. Smita Singh managed to juggle between her office work and Ph.D. thesis all these years to achieve this target.

Smitha is a Gold Medalist in Management from Allahabad University who qualified UGC NET in the year 1990. After this, she joined the public service but she kept her dream of doing a Ph.D. In the steel industry, she made preparations keeping SAIL and Tata Steel in research. Since this was a full-time job, her Ph.D. dream had to take a backseat. But, she kept on preparing whenever she got time during work.

She received his Ph.D. after 31 years and the joy of getting it is the same for any candidate, no matter how long it takes. Dr. Smita Singh said that it is a matter of pride to have Dr. written in front of her name. It may be noted that she has been posted in many districts including Aligarh.