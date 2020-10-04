Police arrested a man for sending defence area pics to Pak

Nashik:- Police arrested a 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly taking photographs of a defence area in Maharashtra and sending the pictures to a WhatsApp group in Pakistan. Deolali in Nashik district houses defence establishments like the School of Artillery, Artillery Centre and the Combat Army Aviation Training School. The accused, Sanjeev Kumar, was caught by some soldiers while he was clicking pictures on his mobile phone of the Military Hospital area in Deolali Camp, where photography or video shooting is not allowed.

The soldiers seized his mobile phone and during an inquiry, found that he had allegedly sent the photographs to a WhatsApp group in Pakistan. He was handed over to Deolali Camp police. The man was arrested and a case was registered against him under provisions of the Official Secrets Act. The accused, originally hailing from Gopalganj district in Bihar, lived in a settlement near the Deolali Camp railway station and worked as a labourer at a construction site in the military area.