“Political vulturism”; BJP slams Congress with a VIDEO clip of Rahul- Priyanka Laughing, While On Their Way To Hathras

Attacking the Congress with the phrase of “Political Vulturism”, the BJP blamed the Indian National Congress over a video clip in which Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi can be seen laughing on their way to Hathras to meet the family of the gang-rape victim.

See the video;

Oops! The last thing the @INCIndia needed. Video released on official handle shows giggling team Gandhis. @BJP4India calls it a 'joke of a march for justice’. pic.twitter.com/3dUj31F9QW — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) October 3, 2020

Rahul-Priyanka laughing on their way to Hathras shows a lack of empathy, said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. The BJP’s statement comes after the UP administration allowed five members of a delegation of MPs led by Rahul Gandhi to go to Hathras considering the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144. The Congress leaders are headed to Hathras in western UP to meet the family of a Dalit woman who died on Tuesday in a Delhi hospital. Earlier today, Union Minister Smriti Irani had termed Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Hathras today a political gimmick with no intention of seeking justice for the victim’s family.

‘The Gandhis visiting Hathras for politics not justice’-Union Minister Smriti Irani had termed Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Hathras today a political gimmick with no intention of seeking justice for the victim’s family.

Talking to media Irani said, “People are aware of Congress’s tactics and that is why they ensured a historic win for BJP in 2019 polls. People understand that their (Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi) visit to Hathras is for their politics and not for justice to the victim.”

Rahul has accused the UP government of brutality to hide the truth of the Hathras incident alleging that the family members of the victim were being beaten up. He also shared a video of a small child in the victim’s village telling the media that the woman’s family members were being beaten up and threatened by the authorities and were not being allowed to meet anyone.