Scientists discovered 2 new species of pipeworts which has medicinal properties

Scientists have recently discovered two new species of pipeworts in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra and Karnataka. The species has been named Eriocaulon parvicephalum (due to its minute inflorescence size), and the other reported from Kumta, Karnataka is called Eriocaulon karaavalense (named after Karaavali, Coastal Karnataka region), it said. Pipeworts (Eriocaulon) is a plant group that completes its life cycle within a small period during monsoon. It exhibits great diversity in the Western Ghats. One species, Eriocaulon cinereum, is well known for its anti-cancerous, analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and astringent properties. E. quinquangulare is used against liver diseases. E. madayiparense is an anti-bacterial from Kerala.

Around 111 species of pipeworts are found in India. Most of these are reported from the Western Ghats and the eastern Himalayas, and around 70 percent of them are endemic to the country. The new species were discovered while exploring the biodiversity of the Western Ghats. The scientists wanted to trace the evolutionary history of the genus Eriocaulon and made extensive efforts to collect as many species as possible from India, especially from the Western Ghats. Identification of the species belonging to Eriocaulon is very difficult as they all look similar, which is why the genus is often referred to as a ‘Taxonomist’s nightmare’.