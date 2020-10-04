Security forces allegedly pushed a teen into a bridge!!! Watch the video

SANTIAGO – During protests in the center of Santiago police allegedly pushed a 16-year-old protester into the Mapocho River. A policeman pushed the minor over the railings during s police charge, footage on social media shows. The boy was rushed to the hospital and does not have life-threatening injuries.

#Chile | A 16 year old boy falls into the Mapocho River after being pushed by a Carabinero (Chilean police) from the Pio Nono bridge, in #Santiago.#PoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/e5V7ODtUpj — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 3, 2020

During protests on Santiago’s Baquedano Square, dubbed Dignity Square by protesters, a policeman pushed a 16-year-old protester off a bridge into the Mapocho river below. The boy fell several meters before hitting the shallow river. Bystanders had to pull him out, and by that time he was unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital immediately. His condition is now stable, human rights watchers confirmed. Footage posted on social media by Telesur-correspondent Paola Dragnic shows that the boy did not fall but was pushed by a policeman during a charge. All parties of the Chilean opposition and the National Institute of Human Rights (INDH) have condemned the police actions in this regard. In response, police spokespersons have referred to the dramatic incident as “an unfortunate accident.”