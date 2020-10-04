Singer Lana Del Rey criticised for wearing an iridescent mask during a fan meeting

Fans of Lana Del Rey are criticizing the musician for appearing to wear a face mask that seemed to lean more toward fashion than function while hosting a fan meeting. The singer-songwriter, whose full name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, released a poetry book, “Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass”. Del Rey announced in an Instagram video that she would host an “impromptu” book signing event at a Barnes & Noble store that day at The Grove, a shopping center in Los Angeles. In her video announcing the details of the event, Del Rey wore a metallic, beige face mask made in a mesh style.

Fans of Del Rey left comments on her Instagram posts about her face covering, with some begging her to wear a “real mask.” Other fans seemed to defend Del Rey’s mask, pointing out that the star may have been wearing a clear layer of fabric under the accessory. The CDC recommends that face masks have at least two layers of washable, breathable fabric and completely cover the nose and mouth. While it’s possible that Del Rey wore a layer of fabric under her mesh-like mask, fans expressed concern because the mask appeared from her videos on Instagram to leave her nose and mouth exposed due to the tiny holes of the design. “Masks are recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the mask coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice,” reads the CDC’s guidelines on its website.