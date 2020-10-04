South Indian Actress ‘Tamanna Bhatia’ Confirms With Covid Positive !!!

Mumbai: Covid-19 has been confirmed for South Indian film star Tamanna Bhatia. The actor is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Earlier, Covid tested positive for Tamanna’s parents. Tamanna herself informed the audience through social media that her parents had confirmed the disease.

Tamannah is the latest Indian actress to be affected by Covid. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter Aradhya Bachchan, Karan Johar, Bonnie Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Zarina Wahab, and South Indian actress Vijay Kant were all affected by the pandemic.