“The day the Congress party comes to power, we will scrap these black laws and throw them in a waste paper basket,”: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president and Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has affirmed that the agriculture bills passed by the union government will thrown in to waste basket if the Congress party come to power. Rahul Gandhi said this while leading the tractor rally in Punjab.

“I guarantee that the day the Congress party comes to power, we will scrap these three black laws and throw them in a waste paper basket,” the Rahul Gandhi asserted.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday began his three-day ‘tractor rally’ in Punjab and Haryana. The rally is organized to protests against the agriculture bill passed by the Indian Parliament.

#WATCH: Punjab: CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party's state chief Sunil Jakhar take part in tractor yatra from Badhni Kalan to Jattpura as part of party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'. pic.twitter.com/TpXTpxcGCx — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

“If farmers are happy with these laws then why are they protesting across the nation? Why is every farmer in Punjab protesting,” he added.

“What was the need to implement these laws amid COVID-19? What was the haste? If you had to implement it you should’ve discussed it in Lok Sabha-Rajya Sabha. The PM says laws are being framed for farmers. If it’s the case, why didn’t you discuss openly in the House,” Rahul Gandhi said.