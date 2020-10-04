The Highest-paid actresses of 2020….Who are they?

Forbes released this year’s list of Highest Paid Actresses and ‘Modern Family’ star Sofia Vergara has been scored the top spot with earnings of $43 million. Second on the list is Hollywood star Angelina Jolie with $35.5 million. Sofia and Angelina are followed by ‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot with $31.5 million.

Forbes reported that Sofia’s impressive earnings to her paycheck from Modern Family – $500,000 per episode – and also as a judge on reality TV show America’s Got Talent, with an estimated $10 million per season. “She padded that income with a series of endorsement and licensing deals”. The Emmy-winning Modern Family came to an end in April this year after successfully running for 11 seasons.

The top 10 in the list are Angelina Jolie ($35.5 million), Gal Gadot ($31 million), Melissa McCarthy (25 million), Meryl Streep ($24 million), Emily Blunt ($22.5 million), Nicole Kidman ($22 million), Ellen Pompeo ($19 million), Elisabeth Moss ($16 million) and Viola Davis ($15.5 million).

Combined, the top 10 highest paid female actors made $254 million this year, down 20% from last year. By comparison, the top 10 highest-paid male actors made $545 million, almost double. Dwayne Johnson topped the male list, with $87.5 million. Akshay Kumar was the only Indian actor on either list.