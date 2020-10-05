Brazilian supermarket towering shelves collapsed in domino effect resulted in the death of 1 worker. Watch the video!!!

Towering shelves in a Brazilian supermarket collapse in a domino effect crushing one worker to death. Eight people including staff and customers were injured in the accident at the Mateus Atacarejo Mix Supermarket in São Luís, north Brazil. The dead victim was identified as 21-year-old Elane de Oliveira Rodrigues. She had been working at the supermarket for three months and was crushed under the falling products in the aisle where she had been stacking shelves.

Six others who were in the same location were wounded and rescued by emergency services. They were transferred to the hospital and have since been released. Two other victims, rescued by people at the scene, suffered abrasions and minor injuries and were allowed to go home. Rescue workers searching through the piles of supermarket goods after the accident The retail store was at its busiest, packed with shoppers at the time the disaster struck around 8:15 pm. CCTV captured the moment the metallic structures to the right of the screen started to fall causing a domino effect on other huge shelves in front, stacked high with goods. Shop attendants and customers at the checkouts stopped in their tracks as they heard a thunderous noise. Then everyone panicked and fled as they saw the shelves crashing down on top of each other. A full investigation has been launched by health and safety officials and police.