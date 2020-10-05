Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

In the commodity market the price of yellow metal has slipped down.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures were down 0.9% at Rs. 50,130 per 10 gram while silver futures declined 0.88% to Rs. 60,605 per kg.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.37120 down by Rs.240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 4640 down by 30 rupees.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was steady around the $1,900. But the US gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,906.30.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.8% to $23.89 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $881.51 and palladium was little changed at $2,307.64