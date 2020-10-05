COVID-19 live updates: Kerala sees a sudden fall in Covid cases….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5042 people in Kerala today, Health Minister KK Shailaja teacher informed. Ernakulam 705, Thiruvananthapuram 700, Kozhikode 641, Malappuram 606, Kollam 458, Thrissur 425, Kottayam 354, Kannur 339, Palakkad 281, Kasaragod 207, Alappuzha 199, Idukki 71, Wayanad 31 and Pathanamthitta 25 districts were diagnosed with the disease today.

23 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19. Today there are 4 new hotspots. The new hotspots are Vorkadi (Continental Zone Wards 2, 5, 13) in Kasaragod district, Aanakkara (15), Mathur (2) and Malappuram Karuvarkund (2, 8, 12) in Palakkad district. 7 areas are excluded from the hotspot. With this, there are a total of 722 hotspots.