Covid-19 Updates: 1,287 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 932 new coronavirus cases along with 1,287 recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Gulf country announces major decision

Thus the total coronavirus cases has reached at 99,733. The overall recoveries reached at 89,410. The death toll has reached at 429.

88,000 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of tests in the UAE has mounted to nearly 10.2 million.