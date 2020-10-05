Devotees offer cigarettes & roses to this shrine to fulfill their wishes!!!

Ahmedabad: Hundreds of devotees queue up at the Dadhichi Rishi ashram every Thursday, on the banks of Sabarmati river, with some unique offerings, in hopes of getting their wishes fulfilled. The shrine, which happens to be the ‘samadhi of Aghori Dada’ saw devotees offering cigarettes and roses. The unique custom has continued even during the coronavirus pandemic.

A cheap brand of cigarettes and flowers are offered by devotees. But there is something unique about these offerings. No devotee can offer cigarettes or flowers to Aghori dada that is costly. The Dadhichi ashram was set up much before the Ahmedabad city was founded. The people are not allowed to offer expensive cigarettes irrespective of whether they come on foot or in a luxurious car. “Whether a person comes in a luxurious car or by foot, the same cheap brand of cigarette is offered to Aghori Dada. People cannot offer expensive cigarettes here”. Sevak said that items like ‘charas’ and ‘ganja’ were once offered to Aghoris. But since the items are prohibited under the law, they were replaced by cigarettes.