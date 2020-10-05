Father, two-year-old son killed in fire accident

In a shocking incident, two people including a 2-year-old kid were burnt alive as the house they were staying caught fire. The incident took place at Brahmpuri in Jaipur in Rajasthan.

The deceased were identified as Shahrukh Khan aged 30 and his two-year -old son Sufiyan. Other five members of the family had escaped with injuries.

As per reports, Shahrukh had initially managed to escape, when he realized that his son was still trapped inside the house, he went back in to save him. But unfortunately, both of them failed to come out alive.

As per police, short-circuit is the cause of the fire.